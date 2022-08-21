Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on August 21, 2022
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Dry weather will likely continue in Kerala for the next few weeks. The extended rain forecast issued by the IMD also predicts below-normal rainfall in the state till September 15 at least.
