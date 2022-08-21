Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Officials visit a partially sunken house after waterlogging due to monsoon rains, in Alappuzha district on August 8, 2022.

Officials visit a partially sunken house after waterlogging due to monsoon rains, in Alappuzha district on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Dry weather will likely continue in Kerala for the next few weeks. The extended rain forecast issued by the IMD also predicts below-normal rainfall in the state till September 15 at least.

