Top Kerala news developments today

Ministers from the State will inaugurate the office of the Onam week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala School Teachers’ Union affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is organising a debate on the reported proposals on gender justice in the Kerala Curriculum Framework for school education at Kozhikode today. IUML leaders E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.K. Muneer, along with DYFI’s former treasurer S.K. Sajeesh are expected to attend the event.

2. The key suspect in the apartment murder case has been brought to Kochi. He is to be interrogated further before being produced in court.

3. Ministers P.A. Mohammed Riyas and V.Sivankutty will inaugurate the office of the Onam week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.

4. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate a seminar on Kerala Development and Tourism Potential organised in Thiruvananthapuram today in connection with the state conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

