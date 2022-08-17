Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on August 17, 2022

Kerala Bureau
August 17, 2022 09:55 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at Kerala House in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a State-backed online hail autorickshaw service on the lines of Uber.

2. Hundreds of residents of coastal Vizhinjam, a majority of them fishers backed by the Latin Catholic Diocese, are blockading the upcoming port demanding compensation for the loss of livelihood and dwellings on account of the mega development project.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Agriculture Day.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the All India Police Cross Country Aquatic Race.

Read more news from Kerala here.

