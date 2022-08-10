Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

1. A petition by solar scam accused Saritha Nair, seeking a copy of the 164-statement given by diplomatic gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the State cabinet today.

3. Health Minister Veena George is scheduled to inaugurate a creche at the Public Service Commission (PSC) office in Thiruvananthapuram as part of a State-wide project to establish child care facilities at workplaces.

4. Preparations are in full swing for the three-day Malabar River Festival organised by Kerala Tourism Department and Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council at Kodenchery from August 12.

