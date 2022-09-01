Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 1, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on September 1, 2022

Here are the important news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kochi Metro's 1.8 km Pettah-SN Junction extension and lay the foundation for the 11.2 km Kakkanad extension line. He will also launch the redevelopment works of Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations, dedicate the Kollam- Punalur electrified line and the Kottayam-Chingavanam double track. Besides, the Prime Minister will attend a public meeting and the core committee meeting of the BJP in Kochi and a meeting at the Adi Shankara Janmasthan at Kalady.

2. The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its order on the Adani Vizhinjam Port's petition seeking police protection for the construction of the Vizhinjam project.

3. A petition filed by the survivor seeking to cancel the bail granted to social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual assault case is slated is likey to come up before the High Court.

4. In the Assembly, the Opposition UDF willl move an adjournment motion on the adverse impact of ESZ (Ecologically Sensitive Zone) regulations on settler farmers with land abutting national parks and protected forests.

5. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that proposes changes in the appointment process of Vice Chancellors will be taken up for discussion in the House.