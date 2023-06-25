ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

June 25, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on June 25, Sunday 

Kerala Bureau

A magistrate court at Mannarkkad in the palakkad district on Saturday granted bail to K. Vidya, who was arrested by the police in a case registered on June 21. A former SFI member, she was arrested for allegedly furnishing a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post in a government college. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today (June 25):

1. Former SFI leader K. Vidya who is accused of producing a forged document to secure the job of guest lecturer in a government college in Kasaragod will be questioned today by the Neeleswaram police probing the case.

2. The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger monsoon rains again in Kerala. IMD has issued yellow alert for four districts.

3. Attack on home guard in Kozhikode: Police arrest four private bus workers in Kuttiyadi.

4. The Kozhikode Corporation has formally complained to the police about the fake document scam in which two Kudumbasree groups embezzled money from the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Read more news from Kerala here.

