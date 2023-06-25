Top Kerala News developments today

June 25, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today (June 25):

1. Former SFI leader K. Vidya who is accused of producing a forged document to secure the job of guest lecturer in a government college in Kasaragod will be questioned today by the Neeleswaram police probing the case.

2. The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger monsoon rains again in Kerala. IMD has issued yellow alert for four districts.

3. Attack on home guard in Kozhikode: Police arrest four private bus workers in Kuttiyadi.

4. The Kozhikode Corporation has formally complained to the police about the fake document scam in which two Kudumbasree groups embezzled money from the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

