Top Kerala news developments today

The CPI(M) emergency State secretariat meeting begins at the AKG Centre on Sunday. Partyn general secretary Sitharam Yechury during a media to attend. File

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1) The CPI(M) emergency State secretariat meeting begins at the AKG Centre on Sunday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat are attending the conclave. Momentous decisions are reported to be in the offing. They possibly include finding a substitute for CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who has sought medical leave for treatment.

2) Fishers' strike against Vizhinjam port seems set to intensify with the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Arch Diocese reading out a pastoral letter against the mega project to members of the laity during Sunday mass. The government is engaging the protestors in talks to de-escalate the situation. Fishers are against the government forging ahead with the international port project sans a comprehensive environment and social impact study. They want the administration to halt the ongoing breakwater construction.

3) Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are on edge in Thiruvananthapuram district after anonymous persons threw stones at the house of CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan early Sunday. Earlier, the State police had arrested four Akhila Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers for stoning the CPI(M) district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram late Friday. An alleged CPI(M) attack on the ABVP's state committee office had triggered the tit-for-tat violence.