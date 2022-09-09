Top Kerala news developments today

Thousands participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Temple near Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Onam week celebrations to take place at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram and other district headquarters.

2. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a probe into the suspected financial deals of the accused in the parallel telephone exchange case in Kozhikode.

3. A Thrissur-based animal welfare organisation has moved the Supreme Court by stating that the Animal Birth Control programme and the anti-rabies program in Kerala have failed and the local self-government bodies have failed to fulfil their duties in these areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more news from Kerala here.