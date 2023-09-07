September 07, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A writ petition by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking an inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the AI camera project will come up before the Kerala High Court today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the state Cabinet today. The state level Inauguration of ‘Padyatra’ and meeting to be held in all districts as part of the anniversary celebrations of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be held in Kannur today evening. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate the event. Eight year old child of migrant workers abducted and raped in Aluva early morning today. Police nab suspect. National conference of Indian Association for Women Studies begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Feminist scholar Gita Sen to inaugurate. A joint meeting of priests and bishops on the mass issue in the Syro Malabar church will be held in Kochi today. The Kochi Corporation council will hold a general discussion on civic issues today.