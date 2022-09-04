Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 4, 2022

Kerala Bureau
September 04, 2022 09:25 IST

A cultural procession organised under the aegis of the Alappuzha municipality and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society in connection with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, in Alappuzha. File. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on the Punnamada Lake today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the race at 2.00 p.m.

2. Circular read out in churches under Latin archdiocese in TVM pledging to intensify the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project.

3. Noted theatre activist Ramachandran Mokeri has passed away.

4. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to wed MLA Sachin Dev today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

