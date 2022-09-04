Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on September 4, 2022
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on the Punnamada Lake today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the race at 2.00 p.m.
2. Circular read out in churches under Latin archdiocese in TVM pledging to intensify the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project.
3. Noted theatre activist Ramachandran Mokeri has passed away.
4. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to wed MLA Sachin Dev today.
