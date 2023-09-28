September 28, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Enforcement Directorate has asked the CPI-M State committee member and Kerala Bank Vice President M.K. Kannan to appear at its Kochi office for interrogation in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case today. The ED had arrested party councillor P.R. Aravindakshan in the case on Tuesday. Rajani, the mother of Abhirami, the teenager from Pathanamthitta district who died of rabies, to appear before the Justice Siri Jagan committee today for fixing the compensation to be given to victims of street dog attack. Rallies and meetings to be held across Kerala today as traditional Muslim groups celebrate Milad-e-Sharif to mark Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. Finance Minister Kn Balagopal to inaugurate expo in connection with Global Travel market (GTM 2023) at the Greenfield stadium, Thiruvananthapuram today.

Read more news from Kerala here.