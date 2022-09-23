Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Sporadic incidents of stone throwing mark the statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the PFI to protest the raids on its offices and arrest of leaders. PFI workers hurled stones at KSRTC buses and block highways at several places.
- The case relating to assault on a man by KSRTC employees at Kattakada to come up before the Kerala High Court.
- The High Court is likely to consider a case relating to the stray dog menace in the state.