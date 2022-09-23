Popular Front of India activists block a highway in Palakkad on Thursday in protest against the massive NIA raids in its offices and arrest of the PFI leaders
Key news developments in Kerala on September 23, Friday
Sporadic incidents of stone throwing mark the statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the PFI to protest the raids on its offices and arrest of leaders. PFI workers hurled stones at KSRTC buses and block highways at several places.
The case relating to assault on a man by KSRTC employees at Kattakada to come up before the Kerala High Court.
The High Court is likely to consider a case relating to the stray dog menace in the state.