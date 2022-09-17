Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 17, Saturday

Kerala Bureau
September 17, 2022 09:16 IST

Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A. N. Shamseer (R). File. | Photo Credit: Mohan S. K.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. National Conference on Resilient Infrastructure: Session on carbon efficient methodologies for sustainable road construction and maintenance.

2. Speaker A. N. Shamseer to open the centenary celebrations of the Kerala Assembly library in Kozhikode today, Ministers P. A. Mohamed Riyas, A. K. Saseendran and Ahammed Devarkovil to be present.

3. Academic and orator Sunil P. Elayidom to deliver lecture on ‘Democracy and media’ in memory of late journalist N. Rajesh at Kozhikode today.

