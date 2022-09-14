Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 14, Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with an elderly supporter during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district on September 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Key news developments in Kerala on September 14, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty to inaugurate 145 electric vehicle charging stations in Thiruvananthapuram district today. This includes 4 fast-charging stations and 141 units mounted on electric poles. The Kerala State Electricity Board is establishing 56 fast-charging stations and 1165 pole-mounted units across the State.

2. A trial court to consider on Thursday the discharge petition filed by Waffa Najim, who was allegedly in the speeding vehicle driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, which killed journalist K. M. Basheer. The prosecution has strongly opposed the petition.

3. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will file charges against General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E. P. Jayarajan, K. T. Jaleel, MLA, and three others in the Assembly ruckus case today. All the six accused, including the Minister will appear before the court.

4. The Kerala State Legal Services Authority and the Supreme Court appointed Justice Siri Jagan Committee some forward for helping dog bite victims to file compensation claims.

5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the weekly meeting of the State Cabinet today.

6.. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kollam district today. Rahul Gandhi visited the Sivagiri Ashram at Varkala.

Read more news from Kerala here.