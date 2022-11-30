Top Kerala News developments today

November 30, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Nov 30, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The expert team deputed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate the measles outbreak in Kerala is expected to meet the Health Secretary today after their visit to Malappuram. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking to issue directions to the Governor to take a call on the bills sent for his consideration over the last two months. The High Court is likely to hear the petitions filed by Vice Chancellors of universities against the show cause notice issued by the Chancellor seeking their resignation on the grounds of violation of UGC norms in their appointment. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command is on a visit to the Southern Naval Command at Kochi today. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is scheduled to attend the Pazhassi Raja foundation event in Wayanad today. Rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry department are geared up to cull 9,300 ducks and other domesticated birds within a 1-km radius of the bird flu hotspots in Purakkad and Karuvatta grama panchayats in Alappuzha. The petition of students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode against the decision of the college hostel authorities imposing restrictions on girl students leaving the hostel after 9:30 p.m. is likely to come up before the High Court today. Dance events to be the highlight on the third day of the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam being held at various venues in North Paravur. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

