Top Kerala News developments today

January 11, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 11, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Syndicate is meeting today amid the confrontation between Vice Chancellor in charge Ciza Thomas and Syndicate members over the notifications for contract jobs that have been cancelled by the Governor. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear the anticipatory bail petitions by former State police officers and former intelligence officers in the case relating to framing former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. After the recent outbreak of measles in Malappuram among unvaccinated children, eight children from Nadapuram in Kozhikode also have been diagnosed with the infection. Health authorities are stepping up vaccination among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children. Movie buffs across Kerala had a field day as two big-budget films of Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith opened today. Multiple fan shows were held with the earliest shows getting screened as early as 1 a.m. Fans thronged shows and police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

