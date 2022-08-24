Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 24, Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT Kerala Assembly today: Discussion on the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Local Self Government Common Service Bill, Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board Bill, Kerala Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Livestock and Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture (Regulation of Manufacture and Sale) Bill. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel to open the golden jubilee of the Marine Products Export Development Authority in Kochi. Petitions seeking timely disbursement of salary to KSRTC employees are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. High Court is likely to take up for hearing an appeal filed by the State Government for cancelling the bail granted to social activist Civic Chandran. Portrait of Olympian Chandrasekharan to be unveiled at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam today to mark the footballer's first death anniversary. Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala Kochi Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode