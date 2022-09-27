Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Sep 27, Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Commonwealth Games medal winner athlete Abdulla Aboobacker, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Palakkad, on Sept. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Ltd against the State government for not complying with a court directive to provide police protection for the port construction works. Industries Minister P. Rajeev is scheduled to inaugurate the second edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) spice conference and expo, that focuses on value addition. The Cabinet sub-committee will meet the leaders of the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project in a bid to find a negotiated settlement. The KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director will hold talks with trade union leaders today on the single duty system and other reforms proposed by the management. The Kerala University syndicate will meet today, amid the spat with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the constitution of a search committee for the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor. The university has defied the Governor's ultimatum to propose a nominee for the committee, questioning the Chancellor's 'arbitrary' decision to set up a two- member panel. Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate various projects at the Regional Agriculture Research Station and Agricultural College at Ambalavayal in Wayanad today. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Malappuram district. Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate programmes in connection with the World Tourism Day in Kozhikode. Read more news from Kerala here.

