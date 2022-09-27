Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Ltd against the State government for not complying with a court directive to provide police protection for the port construction works.
- Industries Minister P. Rajeev is scheduled to inaugurate the second edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) spice conference and expo, that focuses on value addition.
- The Cabinet sub-committee will meet the leaders of the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project in a bid to find a negotiated settlement.
- The KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director will hold talks with trade union leaders today on the single duty system and other reforms proposed by the management.
- The Kerala University syndicate will meet today, amid the spat with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the constitution of a search committee for the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor. The university has defied the Governor's ultimatum to propose a nominee for the committee, questioning the Chancellor's 'arbitrary' decision to set up a two- member panel.
- Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate various projects at the Regional Agriculture Research Station and Agricultural College at Ambalavayal in Wayanad today.
- Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Malappuram district.
- Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate programmes in connection with the World Tourism Day in Kozhikode.