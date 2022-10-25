Key news developments in Kerala on Oct 25, Tuesday

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a Media Conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

LDF workers will stage protest marches across the State against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's move to remove Vice Chancellors of nine universities from their posts. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan is scheduled to inaugurate the protest meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day colloquium on higher education reforms today. The event is being held against the backdrop of nine Vice Chancellors seeking legal recourse against the Chancellor's decision to sack them. Vice Chancellors including those who have found themselves in the firing line are likely to attend the program. In yet another murder in Kochi City, the body of a migrant woman, suspected to be days old, was found wrapped in a plastic cover in a rented single room in Elamkulam. The husband is missing, making him the prime suspect, even as neighbors report constant clashes between the two. The stench from the body prompted the neighbours to alert the police, leading to the discovery of the body. Writer and social activist Civic Chandran is to appear before Vadakara police today in connection with the second sexual assault case registered against him. Cheeral village in Wayanad is living in the shadow of fear as the tiger on the prowl attacked three more cows, killing one on Monday night. Foresters step up surveillance and set up cages to trap the animal. Villagers launch agitation seeking immediate steps to capture the tiger. Petition challenging the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Rajesh, private secretary to CM, as associate professor of Malayalam in Kannur University to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

