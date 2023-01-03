Top Kerala News developments today

January 03, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 3, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare open the five-day Kerala State School Arts Festival at Captain Vikram Maidan, Kozhikode at 10 a.m. today. Competitions in various events will begin at different venues at 11 a.m. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the anticipatory bail petitions by retired State police officers and former intelligence officers in the case relating to framing former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. Union minister of state for Fisheries L. Murugan is scheduled to visit the Thoppumpady fishing harbour today to review the project on developing it as a hub for seafood exports. The three day long Indian Library Congress will conclude today in Kannur. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.