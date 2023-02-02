February 02, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Economic review to be tabled in the House today. UDF to move an adjournment motion on the rising criminality in the ruling CPI(M) in the backdrop of the alleged involvement of a party councillor in a drug smuggling case in Alapppuzha. Discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. A revision petition by the KSRTC against a directive to pay pensions to retired employees in four months is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

