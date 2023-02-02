Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala Assembly: Economic review to be tabled in the House today.
- UDF to move an adjournment motion on the rising criminality in the ruling CPI(M) in the backdrop of the alleged involvement of a party councillor in a drug smuggling case in Alapppuzha.
- Discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.
- A revision petition by the KSRTC against a directive to pay pensions to retired employees in four months is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
