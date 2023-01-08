Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- A suspected bird flu outbreak in a Thiruvananthapuram suburb triggers a response from the Animal Husbandry department. Efforts on to step up surveillance and disease control measures.
- The Forest department is making hectic preparations to capture the wild tusker Pandalur makhana (PM-2), which had spread panic among residents in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad for the past three days. The Chief Wildlife Warden on Saturday evening issued an order to tranquilise it.
- The Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama will take out a rally in Kozhikode today. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State supremo Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who is also a Samastha functionary, is unlikely to turn up reflecting the stand-off between the two organisations.
