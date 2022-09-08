Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Sep 8, Thursday

The Hindu Bureau
September 08, 2022 09:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A floral carpet to welcome King Mahabali, on the eve of Thiruvonam, in front of the courtyard of a house in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

ADVERTISEMENT

1. A Ghana national was nabbed by Kerala Police from Bangalore for smuggling MDMA to Kochi. Police say the woman is the kingpin of the drug racket. Six persons including a Nigerian were earlier arrested in the case.

2. IMD issues orange alert for Kannur, Kasaragode districts. Fishermen advised not to go out to sea.

3. Thiruvonam celebrations across the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Aranmula celebrations begin with the arrival of Thiruvonathoni from Kattoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app