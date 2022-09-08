Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Sep 8, Thursday

A floral carpet to welcome King Mahabali, on the eve of Thiruvonam, in front of the courtyard of a house in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

1. A Ghana national was nabbed by Kerala Police from Bangalore for smuggling MDMA to Kochi. Police say the woman is the kingpin of the drug racket. Six persons including a Nigerian were earlier arrested in the case.

2. IMD issues orange alert for Kannur, Kasaragode districts. Fishermen advised not to go out to sea.

3. Thiruvonam celebrations across the State.

4. Aranmula celebrations begin with the arrival of Thiruvonathoni from Kattoor.