Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on September 30, Friday

1. The Kerala state conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) begins today. Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate a public meeting at the Putharikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Employees affiliated to the Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), the INTUC union in the KSRTC, will strike work from tomorrow against the 12-hour single duty system.

3. Seminar on ‘Modi: Vision and Mission’ at Kozhikode. B. Ashok, secretary, Agriculture Department; George V Antony, Regional Director, Institute of Directors; and Deepak L.aswani, chairman, FICCI, Kerala to speak.

4. Justice K. Chandru is scheduled to inaugurate a seminar organised by the CPI(M) on ‘India’s Federalism and the Governor’s position’.

5. One person was killed on the spot, and many others were injured in a midnight accident when a KSRTC bus and a car collided head-on near Meenangadi in Wayanad.