Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Kerala braces for intense rains in the next two days as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for four districts, signalling the end of a protracted dry spell caused due to a deficient southwest monsoon.
- Election campaigning reaches a crescendo on the final day of the public campaign for the Puthupally by-election scheduled on September 5.
