September 03, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Kerala braces for intense rains in the next two days as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for four districts, signalling the end of a protracted dry spell caused due to a deficient southwest monsoon. Election campaigning reaches a crescendo on the final day of the public campaign for the Puthupally by-election scheduled on September 5.

