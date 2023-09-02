September 02, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

High voltage campaigning in Puthupally as polling day draws closer. The week-long Onam celebrations organised by the State Tourism Department will draw to a close on Saturday evening with a colourful cultural pageantry, followed by a star-studded valedictory ceremony at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. IMD issues yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and idukki districts, warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Prof. T. G Sitaram, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education will deliver the convocation address at the National Institute of Technology Calicut today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

*