September 19, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

CPI (M) leader A.C. Moideen informs Enforcement Directorate that he would not appear for questioning today as part of the investigation into Karuvannur cooperative bank loan scam. He was summoned by tne agency today for the second time in connection withn the case. The Nipah scare is subsiding in Kozhikode as no new cases have been reported. Curbs in containment zones have been relaxed. However, four patients, including a nine-year-old, are still undergoing treatment. The results of the samples from 136 persons in the high-risk category are awaited. The results of the genomic sequencing, aimed at confirming that there is no second wave of the Nipah outbreak, will be available today. IMD has foreacst thunderstorms and gusty winds at some places in Kerala and squally weather over central and south Bay of Bengal.