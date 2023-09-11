September 11, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly session resumes today. Chandy Oommen to be sworn in as legislator representing the Puthupally constituency. Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Discussion on the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Bill, 2023, the Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Payment of Fair Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Kerala Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to be concluded today. CPI(M) leader and former minister AC Moideen MLA will appear before Enforcement Directorate officials in Kochi today for questioning in connection with the money laundering angle of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank loan scam case. Anoop Davis Kada, councillor in Thrissur municipal corporation, is also expected to appear before the agency for questioning. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to be questioned by ED today for the second time in connection with the cheating case involving fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal. A petition challenging the order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena is likely to come up before the High Court today.

Track latest news from Kerala here

