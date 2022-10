Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the latest news developments from Kerala to look out for

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Nobel Peace Center Executive Director Kjersti Fløgstad, in Oslo, Norway. | Photo Credit: PTI

Narcotic Control Bureau will likely record the arrest of six foreign nationals detained in connection with the seizure of heroin valued at ₹400 crores from an Iranian-flagged vessel off the coast of Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commence the U.K. leg of his multi-nation European tour. Read more news on Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala