- Narcotic Control Bureau will likely record the arrest of six foreign nationals detained in connection with the seizure of heroin valued at ₹400 crores from an Iranian-flagged vessel off the coast of Kochi.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commence the U.K. leg of his multi-nation European tour.
Top Kerala news developments today
Here are the latest news developments from Kerala to look out for
