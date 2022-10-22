Key news developments in Kerala on Oct 22, Saturday

Key news developments in Kerala on Oct 22, Saturday

Owners of tuna long liners and other deep-sea vessels will meet in Kochi today to discuss the new deep-sea fisheries policy of the Union government. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will release a book on former Chief Minister and IUML leader CH Muhammed Koya in Kochi today. Legislator Eldose Kunnappallil who has been accused of rape by a woman is expected to report to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram today. The sessions court had granted him anticipatory bail with the condition that he appear before the investigating team.

