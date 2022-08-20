Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 20, Saturday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT The Kerala University Senate is set to hold a special meeting amidst speculations that it would refrain from nominating a member to the selection committee formed by the Raj Bhavan for the next Vice Chancellor. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public meeting organised in connection with the 58th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to inaugurate delegates' meeting. A meeting of the Syndicate of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit today is scheduled to discuss the controversy over the awarding of grace marks to an SFI leader for a youth fest event in which she allegedly did not participate; a Syndicate sub-committee is likely to be constituted to probe the complaint. Read more news from Kerala here.

