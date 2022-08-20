Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 20, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala University Senate is set to hold a special meeting amidst speculations that it would refrain from nominating a member to the selection committee formed by the Raj Bhavan for the next Vice Chancellor.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public meeting organised in connection with the 58th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to inaugurate delegates' meeting.
- A meeting of the Syndicate of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit today is scheduled to discuss the controversy over the awarding of grace marks to an SFI leader for a youth fest event in which she allegedly did not participate; a Syndicate sub-committee is likely to be constituted to probe the complaint.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.