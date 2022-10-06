Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 6, Thursday

Kerala Bureau
October 06, 2022 09:20 IST

A man reads the alert messages on the drop box installed by the Excise department on drug smuggling. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Nine dead, over 40 injured after a tourist bus carrying students on an excursion rammed into a KSRTC bus from behind and overturned at Wadakkanchery late last night.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the 'No to Drugs' campaign. today. The inaugural address will be streamed live from Finland in educational institutions across Kerala.

3.The Chief Wildlife Warden will take a call today on whether to release the tiger that was trapped at Naymakkad the other day into the wild.

4. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up hearing of cases related to the bad condition of roads in the State.

