October 30, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Death toll in Kalamassery blasts climbs to 3 with a 12 year old girl succumbing to burn injuries early morning today. Four more persons under treatment are reported to be in a serious condition. Dominic Martin, the person who claimed responsibility for the Kalamassery convention centre blast, is likely to be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi today. The police had invoked the provisions of UAPA in the FIR filed in the court yesterday. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit the Govt Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery where several victims of Sunday’s blasts are under treatment. BJP national president J.P. Nadda to inaugurate day-long seige of the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram by party workers alleging corruption, financial mismanagement and administrative failures by the LDF Government. Mr.Nadda is also scheduled to preside over the state leadership meeting of the NDA and the BJP later in the day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to chair an all- party meeting convened in the wake of the IED blast at Kalamassery yesterday. Suo motu cases relating to selection of Melsathi for Sabarimala and the functioning of Sabarimala safe zone project to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Palestine solidarity meeting organised by Mahal Empowerment Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today. Palestine solidarity meeting organised by Mahal Empowerment Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.