Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 3, Monday

Kerala Bureau
October 03, 2022 09:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran during a public meet organised as part of the party’s State Conference, in Thiruvannanthapuram on September 30. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. CPI state conference concludes today. Kanam Rajendran likely to be elected state secretary for a third term.

2. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will disburse the salary of employees today following an agreement reached between trade unions and the management.

3. The mortal remains of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be cremated after last rites at the Payyambalam beach in Kannur today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Social activist Medha Patkar is scheduled to address a seminar in connection with the CPI state conference in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app