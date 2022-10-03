Top Kerala news developments today

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran during a public meet organised as part of the party’s State Conference, in Thiruvannanthapuram on September 30. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. CPI state conference concludes today. Kanam Rajendran likely to be elected state secretary for a third term.

2. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will disburse the salary of employees today following an agreement reached between trade unions and the management.

3. The mortal remains of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be cremated after last rites at the Payyambalam beach in Kannur today.

4. Social activist Medha Patkar is scheduled to address a seminar in connection with the CPI state conference in Thiruvananthapuram today.

