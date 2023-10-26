October 26, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Congress Working Committee member and MP Shashi Tharoor, and Indian Union Muslim League State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal will attend a public rally today in Kozhikode to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Kerala High Court is likely to take up for hearing the suo motu case initiated by it into the Tanur boat tragedy early this year.

Transport Minister Antony Raju to inaugurate discussion on action plan for road safety in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Tribal organisations in Wayanad district seek the intervention of the chief Ministers in Karnataka and Kerala in tackling the alleged exploitation of workers from Wayanad in Karnataka’s coffee and ginger farms.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will attend a district convention of the Congress party functionaries in Wayanad at Kalpetta today.

