Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. A suo motu public interest petition seeking to include congenital adrenal hyperplasia in the group of rare diseases is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. A two-day workshop on Smart Cities and Sustainable Urban Development organised by India-EU Urban Partnership Programme will be held in Kochi today.

3. The state-level ‘Women-Friendly Tourism’ project, an initiative of State Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission) will be launched today.

4. Central Haj Committee chairman A.P. Abdullakutty to attend meeting of Muslim community leaders and representatives of Haj welfare organisations in Kozhikode today, ahead of formulating a new central Haj policy.

5. Thousands of State government employees are expected to join a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram today as part of an agitation by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations demanding withdrawal of the contributory pension scheme.

