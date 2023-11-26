November 26, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Ministers P. Rajeeve and R. Bindu to visit Kalamassery campus of Cochin University of Science and technology (CUSAT) where four persons died in a stampede on November 25.

Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend functions in the Thiruvambady, Koduvally, Kunnamangalam and Beypore constituencies.

High Court judge N. Nagaresh to inaugurate awareness session on adoption organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi to inaugurate seminar on the Constitution and Women’s rights in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Former Supreme Court judge K. M. Joseph to inaugurate function organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs in Thiruvananthapuram to mark Constitution day.

