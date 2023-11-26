  • Ministers P. Rajeeve and R. Bindu to visit Kalamassery campus of Cochin University of Science and technology (CUSAT) where four persons died in a stampede on November 25.
  • Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend functions in the Thiruvambady, Koduvally, Kunnamangalam and Beypore constituencies.
  • High Court judge N. Nagaresh to inaugurate awareness session on adoption organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi to inaugurate seminar on the Constitution and Women’s rights in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
  • Former Supreme Court judge K. M. Joseph to inaugurate function organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs in Thiruvananthapuram to mark Constitution day.