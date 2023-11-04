November 04, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Central and north Kerala will likely experience heavy showers triggered by strong easterlies. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts and a yellow warning for nine other regions.

A leadership meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode will likely take a call on whether to participate in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] public rally to voice solidarity with the Palestine people on November 11.

A POSCO court in Ernakulam is likely to pronounce its verdict on the rape and murder of a child belonging to a migrant family settled in Aluva. The crime had caused a huge public outcry and raised worrying concerns about child safety in Kerala.

