- Central and north Kerala will likely experience heavy showers triggered by strong easterlies. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts and a yellow warning for nine other regions.
- A leadership meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode will likely take a call on whether to participate in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] public rally to voice solidarity with the Palestine people on November 11.
- A POSCO court in Ernakulam is likely to pronounce its verdict on the rape and murder of a child belonging to a migrant family settled in Aluva. The crime had caused a huge public outcry and raised worrying concerns about child safety in Kerala.
