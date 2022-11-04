Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 4, 2022

The LDF march to the GPO in protest against the alleged misuse of power by the Kerala Governor, in Thiruvananthapuram on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The CPI(M) State secretariat meets at the party’s State headquarters at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram today amid escalating conflict with Kerala Governor Arif Muhammmad Khan.

2. The Kerala University Senate will meet today against the backdrop of the row over the constitution of the search committee to select the next Vice Chancellor and the ousting of Senate members by the Governor. Though Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has declared that the representative to the search committee will be selected, it has not been included in the agenda of today’s meeting.

3. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate the 15th international Urban Mobility India conclave at Kochi today.

4. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate a protest march of the Congress party to the office of the warden of the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary at Sulthan Bathery seeking protection from recurring wildlife attacks.

5. Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge is expected to pronounce the final verdict on a plea filed by IUML State secretary K.M. Shaji seeking the release of ₹47.35 lakh seized by Vigilance officials from his house in Kannur in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

6. State Police Chief Anil Kanth is scheduled to attend a slew of outreach programmes in Kochi city beginning with a mass run by Student Police Cadets as part of the No to Drugs campaign.

7. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will announce its maiden ‘Made in Kerala’ awards 2022 today in Kochi.

8. A suo motu case seeking rehabilitation and protection of children engaged in street vending is likely to come up before the High Court today.