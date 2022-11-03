Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Congress workers will take out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and district headquarters today, alleging failure of the LDF government on several fronts. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to inaugurate protest meeting in front of the Secretariat.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the petitions filed by eight Vice Chancellors challenging the Chancellor’s (Governor) show cause notice asking them to step down, even as the deadline given by the Chancellor ends today evening.

3. Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani will inaugurate a high-tech laboratory at the District Veterinary Hospital in Wayanad today.

4. The mortal remains of T.P. Rajeevan, bilingual poet-novelist who died last night will be cremated in Kozhikode today.


