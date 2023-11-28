November 28, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

A depression will form over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow and subsequently intensify into a cyclone in next 48 hours. IMD has forecast. The system is likely to trigger widespread rainfall acrooss the state especially south Kerala by Wednesday. Abduction of girl from Kollam in broad daylight yesterday: Police form special teams to trace the child, widespread search across Kerala, suspect’s sketch released, three persons in Thiruvananthapuram being questioned. Second day of Navakerala Sadas in Malappuram district. Vallikkunnu, Tirurangadi, Vengara and Kottakkal constituencies to be covered. A petition challenging the order of the Malappuram Deputy Director of Education instructing school authorities to involve students in the Navakerala Sadas, to come up before HC. The petitioner alleges that though the order has been withdrawn, some schools are still sending students for the programme. Maradu Municipality in Ernakulam to hold Jana Sadas, in place of Nava Kerala Sadas, in which a file adalat to settle files from the Engineering, Revenue and Health wings, will be held today.

