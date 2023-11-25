- Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Credit Out Reach programme and speak at an “Emerging Bharat Growing Kerala” business conclave in Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will chair both events.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the media in Kozhikode as part of the cabinet’s public outreach program, Navakerala Sadas.
- Doctors and paramedical staff are ferrying a heart harvested from a brain-dead patient in Thiruvananthapuram for transplant to a 16-year-old cardiac patient in Kochi on board a helicopter on long-term lease to the government.
- The 15th CBSE youth festival progresses in Kochi.
- Congress workers will stage a protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief in Kozhikode to protest the alleged attack on opposition activists in Vadakara.
