Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 11, Friday

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 10:40 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The CPI(M) State secretariat to meet today in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting is likely to discuss the setback in the bypolls to local bodies and the issue involving the controversial letter written by the Mayor to the party district secretary. It will also chalk out the agitation to be launched by the LDF against the Governor.

2. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by the Kerala government against the appointment of Cisa Thomas as Vice Chancellor, Kerala Technological University by the Governor.

3. The work experience fair at the State School Sasthrolsavam (Science festival) will showcase the practical skills of students in the high school and higher secondary categories.

4. Dredging works in Korappuzha river in Kozhikode to take off today after a wait of two decades. Minister for Water resources Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the work.

5. ‘Road less travelled’, a national exhibition of prints by contemporary and upcoming print makers will be held in two art galleries in Kozhikode city.

